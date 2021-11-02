Eagles protect 4 practice squad players in advance of Week 9 matchup vs. Chargers

The Eagles made a few roster moves on Tuesday, cutting tackle Brett Toth, and trading for cornerback Kary Vincent Jr.

Along with the trade, Philadelphia protected four practice squad players for Week 9, including running back Jordan Howard.

Howard can’t be protected again, and the Eagles will likely need to sign the running back to the active roster heading into Week 10.

John Hightower

The second-year wide receiver logged 10 receptions as a rookie but has yet to see action in the 2021 regular season.

With Jalen Reagor dealing with an ankle injury, he could be called up.

Elijah Riley

Riley was elevated to the active roster in Week 7, logging eight special teams snaps against the Raiders.

Jordan Howard

In his season debut, Howard ran hard, carrying the ball 12 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Le'Raven Clark

The Eagles originally signed Clark during the 2021 offseason. A former third-round pick of the Colts in 2016, Clark played in 47 regular-season games with 15 starts during his five years in Indianapolis.

