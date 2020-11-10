Eagles protect 4 practice squad players ahead of Week 10 matchup vs the Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles protected four players in advance of Sunday’s Week 10 matchup on the road against the New York Giants.
Roster Moves: #Eagles have protected the following practice squad players:
G Jamon Brown
TE Jason Croom
CB Michael Jacquet
DT T.Y. McGill pic.twitter.com/hQaoYkiIpN
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 10, 2020
Jacquet was impressive against the Cowboys two weeks ago, playing 30 snaps in place of an injured Darius Slay.
Croom has one touchdown on the season and has seen action at tight end for the Eagles while Jamon Brown landed on the practice squad after being released following a horrible performance against the Ravens.
