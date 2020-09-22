Eagles protect 4 more practice squad players going into Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Each week this season, the Eagles will be allowed to protect four practice squad players from getting poached by other teams.

Here’s a look at their protected players in Week 3:

DB Grayland Arnold

WR Deontay Burnett

C Luke Juriga

DT T.Y. McGill

This is the third straight week Burnett has been a protected player. The two newcomers to the list this week are UDFA center Luke Juriga and UDFA safety Grayland Arnold.

The Eagles curiously didn’t protect cornerback Trevor Williams this week. The Eagles elevated him for their Week 2 game and he actually played a couple defensive snaps in place of Darius Slay. With just four corners on the active roster, the Eagles might need to elevate him again this week.

As a reminder, here’s who the Eagles have protected this year.

Week 1: WR Deontay Burnett, OG Sua Opeta, DE Joe Ostman, CB Trevor Williams

Week 2: WR Deontay Burnett, DT T.Y. McGill, DE Joe Ostman, CB Trevor Williams

The Eagles this year also have the ability to promote two practice squad players weekly to create a 55-man roster. These players are basically given safe passage to and from the practice squad without subjecting them to waivers. They can use this rule just twice per player.

Here are their elevated players this season:

Week 1: OG Sua Opeta, DT T.Y. McGill

Week 2: CB Trevor Williams