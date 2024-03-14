Advertisement

Eagles propose fourth-and-20 alternative to onside kick

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

NFL rules have made onside kicks almost impossible to recover, and the kickoff itself has undergone major changes, and so an onside kick alternative has become a common topic for rule proposals every offseason.

This year, the Eagles are proposing a rule that would allow teams that score a touchdown or field goal to follow it up by taking the ball at their own 20-yard line, and being faced with a fourth-and-20. If the scoring team converted the fourth-and-20, it would keep the ball and go from there.

It's not the first time such a rule has been proposed, and in the past it hasn't gone anywhere. In the past the most common proposal has been fourth-and-15, but the Eagles may think that by making the conversion more difficult, more teams will favor it.

The Eagles' proposal also limits teams to using the fourth-and-20 alternative twice in a game, and only when they're trailing.

The rule still seems unlikely to pass unless it's accompanied by a larger change to the kickoff rules, and that's not part of the Eagles' proposal. The league is likely to deal with the kickoff first before adopting any onside kickoff alternatives.