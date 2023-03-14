Eagles propose 2 rule changes, including alternate onside kick originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have submitted two rule change proposals for consideration at the NFL’s annual meetings later this month in Phoenix.

One proposal gives an alternative to an onside kick and the other is related to jersey numbers.

The onside kick proposal is very similar to one the Eagles proposed a couple years ago before it was tabled. It would basically offer an alternative to a traditional onside kick. Teams would face a 4th-and-20 from their own 20 yard line with a chance to convert and keep the ball.

Here are a few key points about the proposal:

• A team may elect to go for this 4th-and-20 just twice per game and must be trailing its opponent to attempt. They must notify the referee of their attempt and the ref will notify the other team.

• If the offense converts, it’s a first down and normal rules apply. If the defense gets a stop, they get the ball at the spot.

• If a team commits a penalty on its first try, it would not be able to change its mind and opt for a traditional kickoff.

• Teams will still have the option of going for a traditional onside kick.

The reason the Eagles gave for this proposal was “competitive equity and fan engagement.”

This rule is similar to the one the Eagles proposed in 2021 with some minor differences. That proposal was a 4th-and-15 from their own 25-yard line. This new rule is a 4th-and-20 from the 20.

The other rule the Eagles proposed is fun too. The Eagles want to allow the use of Zero (0) as a jersey number. And they want to allow kickers and punters to wear any numbers between 0-49 and 90-99. The reason the Eagles gave was “flexibility in assigning jersey numbers.”

The other noteworthy rule change proposal, from an Eagles standpoint, is from the Lions. They have proposed a bylaw change that would allow teams to have an emergency quarterback. This was likely brought forth after watching the 49ers lose both of their QBs in the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

Basically, teams would be allowed to designate a third QB from inactive or the practice squad who can be activated if the two active QBs have been knocked out of the game.

