Eagles promote Sua Opeta to 53-man roster; sign pair to practice squad

Eagles promote OL to 53-man roster, add pair to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles announced a trio of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon, including the promotion of Sua Opeta to the active roster.

Opeta, 25, was elevated from the practice squad for Monday night’s game in Dallas but instead of letting him go to back to the practice squad, the Eagles are keeping him on their 53-man roster.

This move makes sense because starting left guard Isaac Seumalo is out for the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the Cowboys game. And the Eagles are also still without Brandon Brooks, who is on IR with a pec injury.

With this move, the Eagles roster is at 51 players.

Meanwhile, Jack Driscoll (pec) and Josiah Scott (hamstring) are both back at practice after the Eagles activated their 21-day practice windows on Tuesday. If those guys are ready to be activated off IR, the Eagles have the space to do it.

Opeta was an undrafted rookie out of Weber State a few years ago and has been another one of Jeff Stoutland’s projects. Last season, Opeta played in eight games and started two. On Monday night, Opeta played but got just one special teams snap. He’ll likely be a backup guard for the Eagles in Week 4.

In addition to promoting Opeta, the Eagles also signed offensive tackle Casey Tucker and defensive end Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad.

