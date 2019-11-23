Eagles promote a receiver from practice squad

The Eagles made a roster move Saturday, so they’d have enough wide receivers to suit up against the Seahawks.

The team announced that they had promoted wideout Greg Ward from the practice squad. To make room for him on the active roster, they placed rookie safety Rudy Ford on injured reserve.

The Eagles are banged up on offense, listing running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) as questionable. Coach Doug Pederson said “sometimes you gotta play banged up” when asked about the receivers on Friday.

They’re also going to be without right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion).

Ward has been with the Eagles in some fashion since 2017, and had a cup of coffee earlier this year to compensate for a bunch of injuries.