Eagles promote QB coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator
Eagles are promoting their QB coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator to replace new Colts’ HC Shane Steichen, per sources. Johnson had multiple opportunities for other OC jobs, but he ultimately stays with the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/C49iquEkfu
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2023
In a move that has been expected since Shane Steichen accepted the Colts’ head coaching job, Brian Johnson has been promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.