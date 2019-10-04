Eagles promote CB Ryan Lewis

The Eagles ruled out a pair of cornerbacks on Friday and listed another one as questionable, so they made a move to add a healthy corner to the roster later in the day.

The team announced that they have promoted cornerback Ryan Lewis from the practice squad. Tight end Alex Ellis was waived with an injury designation. Ellis had been ruled out with a knee injury earlier in the day.

Lewis signed with the Eagles earlier this week after being released by the Colts in late September. He made three tackles in three games with Indianapolis and had 15 tackles and two forced fumbles in seven games with the Bills last year.

Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox were both ruled out for the game against the Jets. Cornerback Sidney Jones is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.