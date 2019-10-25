Eagles promote Bruce Hector from practice squad

The Eagles put Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve this week and Timmy Jernigan remains out with a foot injury, so the team was down to three defensive tackles able to play on the active roster heading into Sunday’s game against the Bills.

They remedied that on Friday by promoting defensive tackle Bruce Hector from the practice squad. The Eagles had an open roster spot, so they did not need to make a corresponding move.

Hector appeared in eight games for the Eagles last year and had eight tackles and a half-sack in those appearances. He was traded to the Cardinals in August and then returned to the Eagles practice squad after failing to make Arizona’s roster.

Fletcher Cox, Albert Huggins and Anthony Rush are the other defensive tackles. Neither Huggins nor Rush has appeared in a regular season game.