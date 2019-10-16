Eagles promote Alex Singleton from practice squad to 53-man roster

Alex Singleton decided to sign with the Eagles' practice squad instead of returning to the CFL because he knew it would give him a better chance to achieve his main goal.

Playing in the NFL.

Singleton is one huge step closer to that goal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Singleton, a two-time CFL All-Star, signed to the Eagles' 53-man roster Wednesday evening, taking the roster spot left open when the team released starter Zach Brown.

After a terrific training camp and preseason, the 25-year-old Singleton was released as part of the Eagles' final roster cut-down to 53 on Aug. 30.

He signed to the Eagles' practice squad two days later, earning $8,000 per week. The promotion to the 53 increases his weekly salary to $29,264 per week.

Earlier in the day, head coach Doug Pederson was vague about why the team released Brown, but he did say it would allow the team to "get some young guys on the roster, give T.J. Edwards an opportunity, Duke Riley gets an opportunity. We'll keep working those guys in."

Brown is an undrafted rookie from Wisconsin. Riley came in the Johnathan Cyprien trade. Singleton has been with the team since signing a reserve/future contract on Jan. 8.

With Brown gone and Nigel Bradham looking like he will miss the Cowboys game with an ankle injury, the Eagles won't have a linebacker older than 25 on the field Sunday night.

Singleton, Riley and Kamu Grugier-Hill are 25, Nate Gerry is 24 and Edwards is 23.

Singleton has never played in an NFL game. He spent time in camp with the Seahawks, Patriots and Vikings in 2015 before heading to Canada and playing for the Calgary Stampeders from 2016 through 2018.

The Eagles filled Singleton's spot on the practice squad by adding center Keegan Render, who was with the Eagles this offseason.

Story continues

Render signed on May 9 and was released on Aug. 30. Render, 6-4, 305 pounds, is an undrafted rookie out of Iowa.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles promote Alex Singleton from practice squad to 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia