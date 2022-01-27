Eagles: Projecting a contract extension for RB Miles Sanders
The NFL is all about loading up on young, dynamic talent, and as Philadelphia continues a massive rebuild at key positions, one player on the roster is due for a new contract.
We’ve previously discussed the future of star running back Miles Sanders, and depending on whom you ask, the young running back is either a star in the making or a guy that the Eagles should part ways with when his deal expires.
A 2019 second-round pick, Sanders won’t have to worry about a fifth-year option and 2022 will be the final year on his rookie contract.
The 2021 season was the third straight year that Sanders was unable to amass 1,000-yards rushing, but his overall value to the Eagles can’t be denied.
Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia recently took a look at Sanders’ future with the organization, and even without the 1,000-yard season under his belt, the Eagles would be crazy to let Sanders hit the open market.
Sanders is one of only seven running backs to begin his career with three straight seasons of 750 rushing yards and a 4.5 average or better. The others are Brown, Earl Campbell, Nick Chubb, Abner Haynes, Barry Sanders, and Gale Sayers.
Even amid a historic lack of usage rate, Sanders still averages over 5-yards per carry and he’s the 9th player in league history to amass 750-yards and a 5.0 per carry average in consecutive seasons.
Here’s an early look at what a new deal for Sanders would look like.
Eagles contract approach to running backs
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
According to Spotrac, only the Bucs, 49ers, and Cardinals are paying out less money to the running back position going forward.
That number could increase if Leonard Fournette returns to Tampa.
The Eagles have benefited from a running back-by-committee approach over the past few years and the personnel could trend towards that way of playing regardless of Sanders getting a new deal.
In 2022, Sanders will earn a base salary of $1,224,569, while carrying a cap hit of $1,704,156 and a dead cap value of $479,587, so there’s no rush for a new deal, but moving early can always add value for Howie Roseman.
Highest paid running backs in the NFL 2022
Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Per OVER The CAP
Player Team Cap Number Cash Spent
Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys $18,220,000 $12,400,000
Derrick Henry Titans $15,000,000 $12,000,000
Alvin Kamara Saints $14,500,000 $11,500,000
Christian McCaffrey Panthers $14,309,500 $8,600,000
Dalvin Cook Vikings $12,001,272 $8,900,000
Joe Mixon Bengals $11,420,588 $8,700,000
Aaron Jones Packers $9,000,000 $5,750,000
Kenyan Drake Raiders $8,250,000 $8,000,000
Saquon Barkley Giants $7,217,000 $7,217,000
Austin Ekeler Chargers $7,000,000 $5,500,000
Chris Carson Seahawks $6,425,000 $4,925,000
Kareem Hunt Browns $6,250,000 $6,250,000
Tarik Cohen Bears $5,750,000 $4,000,000
Nick Chubb Browns $5,213,059 $4,213,059
Nyheim Hines Colts $5,140,000 $3,640,000
Jamaal Williams Lions $4,625,000 $4,000,000
Gus Edwards Ravens $4,500,000 $3,250,000
Josh Jacobs Raiders $3,796,990 $2,122,281
How Nyheim Hines new 3-year, $18.6M extension with Colts impacts Sanders
Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Back in September, the Colts agreed to a contract extension with versatile running back Nyheim Hines, and the trickle-down impact will certainly reach Sanders.
Per Field Yates, the 3-year, $18.6 million contract extension with $12 million guaranteed, also included $6.2 million a year in new money per season making Hines one of the top 10 highest-paid running backs in the league, while tying him to Indianapolis through 2024.
A terrific dual-threat running back, Hines was drafted by the Colts in the 4th round, 104th overall of the 2018 NFL Draft, and compares significantly with Sanders.
Over his first three seasons, Hines has logged 893 rushing yards and 1,227 receiving yards, with 13 total touchdowns over that span.
Over his first two seasons, Sanders logged 1,685 rushing yards, 706-yards receiving, and 12 total touchdowns. During the 2021 NFL season, Sanders logged 754 rushing yards on 137 attempts, with 26 catches for 158-yards.
Projecting a Sanders deal
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Using the franchise tag on Sanders would cost the Eagles between $12M-$16M, while a fair value extension would be less taxing on the salary cap.
From a production and value standpoint alone, Sanders’ first three years of work should get him a fair deal that averages somewhere in between the $7.0 million per year Austin Ekeler earns from the Chargers, up towards the $8 million per year that Kenyan Drake is getting from the Raiders.
A monster 2022 season for Sanders could force Philadelphia into the $12 million per season that Nick Chubbs (Browns), Joe Mixon (Bengals), Derrick Henry (Titans), Aaron Jones (Packers), and Dalvin Cook (Vikings) all make.
It’s unlikely and with the Eagles rebuilding, Howie Roseman will likely aim more for the 3 years, $18.5M that would put Sanders in the company of Hines and other dual-threat backs without breaking the bank.
