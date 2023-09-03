Eagles projected starting offense for Week 1 vs. Patriots

It’s a holiday weekend, and that means the Eagles are just one week away from kicking off the 2023 NFL season on the road against the Patriots.

On a day when Tom Brady will be celebrated, Philadelphia will look to take the first steps towards repeating as NFC champions and returning to the Super Bowl.

Brian Johnson will debut as offensive coordinator and lead a loaded group that includes All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts, All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert.

The offense got a jolt of versatility after GM Howie Roseman acquired D’Andre Swift, after signing Rashaad Penny in free agency.

QB -- Jalen Hurts

RB--Kenneth Gainwell

WR--A.J. Brown

WR-- DeVonta Smith

WR--Quez Watkins

TE--Dallas Goedert

LT--Jordan Mailata

LG--Landon Dickerson

RT--Lane Johnson

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire