Eagles projected starting defense for Week 1 vs. Patriots

The Eagles are just six days away from kicking off the 2023 NFL season on the road against the Patriots.

On a day when Tom Brady will be celebrated, Philadelphia will look to take the first steps towards repeating as NFC champions and returning to the Super Bowl.

Sean Desai will unveil a retooled defense that includes two first-round picks in the front seven, an underrated linebacker group, and the NFL’s best cornerback duo.

With preparation now underway, here’s a projection for the Eagles starting defense against the Patriots.

DE--Brandon Graham

DT--Fletcher Cox

DT--Jordan Davis

DE--Josh Sweat

SAM LB--Haason Reddick

MLB-Nakobe Dean

WLB--Zach Cunningham

CB--Darius Slay

Slot CB -- Avonte Maddox

S--Justin Evans

S-Reed Blankenship

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire