Eagles’ projected offensive depth chart after OTAs and ahead of training camp

While 19 teams across the league are holding mandatory minicamps this week, the Eagles will break for a little over a month before reconvening for training camp on July 25.

Several prominent named veterans had a limited role this spring, so several rookies took advantage of the offseason program.

With training camp fast approaching, we’ve updated our 53-man roster prediction, and now we’ll update our projected offensive depth charts as well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

QB

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Marcus Mariota

3rd — Ian Book

4th — Tanner McKee — rookie

Hurts is the face of the franchise after securing a long-term contract extension. Marcus Mariota is an upgrade at the backup quarterback spot.

McKee and Ian Book will spend the three training camp outings competing for the third quarterback spot.

RB

Starter: D’Andre Swift

2nd: Kenneth Gainwell

3rd: Rashaad Penny

4th: Boston Scott

5th: Trey Sermon

Rashaad Penny was initially signed to replace Miles Sanders. Boston Scott re-signed, and Kenneth Gainwell was supposed to assume his role.

Midway through the draft, things changed after Howie Roseman acquired running back D’Andre Swift.

Advertisement

Trey Sermon is a better player than Boston Scott, but could now be the odd man out.

WR

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Joseph Ngata — rookie

3rd — Charleston Rambo

4th — Tyrie Cleveland

Philadelphia avoided drafting a wide receiver, and players like Ngata and Jadon Haselwood are big receivers to watch.

WR

Starter — DeVonta Smith

2nd — Devon Allen

3rd — Jadon Haselwood — Rookie

Haselwood is the player to watch.

A prep phenom from Georgia, Haselwood was compared to A.J. Green before heading to Oklahoma before transferring to Arkansas.

WR

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Starter — Olamide Zaccheaus

2nd — Quez Watkins

3rd — Greg Ward

4th — Britain Covey

Advertisement

Watkins and Zaccheaus will compete for the third wide receiver spot.

TE

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — Dallas Goedert

2nd — Jack Stoll

3rd — Grant Calcaterra

4th — Dan Arnold

5th — Tyree Jackson-Brady Russell (rookie)

6th — Dalton Keene

LT

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2th — Trevor Reid — rookie

3rd — Roderick Johnson

Reid is the second former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free-agent deal this year and a player to watch as he develops.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Reid played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterbacks hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

Advertisement

LG

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Sua Opeta

3rd — Julian Good-Jones

C

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jason Kelce (Poison Pill contract)

2nd — Cam Jurgens

3rd — Cameron Tom

4th — Brett Toth

RG

Starter — Cam Jurgens

2nd– Tyler Steen — Rookie

3rd — Tyrese Robinson

With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Cam Jurgens will likely get the first opportunity to assume the right guard role in training camp.

He’ll battle former Alabama left tackle and third-round pick Tyler Steen, who has the size and athleticism to steal the job.

RT

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

3rd– Fred Johnson

[pickup_prop id=”33414″>

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire