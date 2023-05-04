Eagles’ projected offensive depth chart following the 2023 NFL Draft

We predicted that the Eagles would look much different when the team reconvenes at the NovaCare Complex for the 2023 off-season program.

Philadelphia lost ten free agents, retained five of their own, and added three free agents from other teams during the first wave of signings and agreements.

The organization committed five years and $255 million to All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts.

At the same time, GM Howie Roseman won the draft weekend again, nabbing seven draft picks, three Georgia Bulldogs, and D’Andre Swift via trade.

With the draft now complete and rookie minicamps approaching, here’s an updated look at Philadelphia’s projected offensive depth chart.

QB

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Marcus Mariota

3rd — Ian Book

4th — Tanner McKee — rookie

Hurts is the face of the franchise and looking to secure a long-term contract extension. Marcus Mariota is an upgrade at the backup quarterback spot.

RB

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: D’Andre Swift

2nd: Rashaad Penny

3rd: Kenneth Gainwell

4th: Boston Scott

5th: Trey Sermon

Miles Sanders moved on to Carolina and was initially replaced by Rashaad Penny. Boston Scott re-signed, and Kenneth Gainwell was supposed to assume his role.

Midway through the draft, things changed after Howie Roseman acquired running back D’Andre Swift.

Trey Sermon could now be the odd man out.

WR

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Tyrie Cleveland

3rd — Joseph Ngata — rookie

Philadelphia avoided drafting a wide receiver, and players like Ngata and Jadon Haselwood are big receivers to watch.

WR

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Starter — DeVonta Smith

2nd — Devon Allen

3rd — Jadon Haselwood — Rookie

Haselwood is the player to watch.

A prep phenom from Georgia, Haselwood was compared to A.J. Green before heading to Oklahoma before transferring to Arkansas.

WR

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Quez Watkins

2nd — Olamide Zaccheaus

3rd — Greg Ward

4th — Britain Covey

Watkins and Zaccheaus will compete for the third wide receiver spot.

TE

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — Dallas Goedert

2nd — Jack Stoll

3rd — Grant Calcaterra

4th — Dalton Keene

5th — Tyree Jackson

6th — Brady Russell — rookie

LT

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2th — Trevor Reid — rookie

3rd — Roderick Johnson

Reid is the second former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free-agent deal this year and a player to watch as he develops.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Reid played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterbacks hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

LG

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Sua Opeta

3rd — Julian Good-Jones

C

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jason Kelce (Poison Pill contract)

2nd — Cam Jurgens

3rd — Cameron Tom

4th — Brett Toth

RG

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Cam Jurgens

2nd– Tyler Steen — Rookie

3rd — Tyrese Robinson

With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Cam Jurgens will likely get the first opportunity to assume the right guard role.

He’ll battle former Alabama left tackle and third-round pick Tyler Steen.

RT

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

3rd– Fred Johnson

4th — Jarrid Williams

