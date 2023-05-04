Eagles’ projected offensive depth chart following the 2023 NFL Draft
We predicted that the Eagles would look much different when the team reconvenes at the NovaCare Complex for the 2023 off-season program.
Philadelphia lost ten free agents, retained five of their own, and added three free agents from other teams during the first wave of signings and agreements.
The organization committed five years and $255 million to All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts.
At the same time, GM Howie Roseman won the draft weekend again, nabbing seven draft picks, three Georgia Bulldogs, and D’Andre Swift via trade.
With the draft now complete and rookie minicamps approaching, here’s an updated look at Philadelphia’s projected offensive depth chart.
QB
Starter — Jalen Hurts
2nd — Marcus Mariota
3rd — Ian Book
4th — Tanner McKee — rookie
Hurts is the face of the franchise and looking to secure a long-term contract extension. Marcus Mariota is an upgrade at the backup quarterback spot.
RB
Starter: D’Andre Swift
2nd: Rashaad Penny
3rd: Kenneth Gainwell
4th: Boston Scott
5th: Trey Sermon
Miles Sanders moved on to Carolina and was initially replaced by Rashaad Penny. Boston Scott re-signed, and Kenneth Gainwell was supposed to assume his role.
Midway through the draft, things changed after Howie Roseman acquired running back D’Andre Swift.
Trey Sermon could now be the odd man out.
WR
Starter — A.J. Brown
2nd — Tyrie Cleveland
3rd — Joseph Ngata — rookie
Philadelphia avoided drafting a wide receiver, and players like Ngata and Jadon Haselwood are big receivers to watch.
WR
Starter — DeVonta Smith
2nd — Devon Allen
3rd — Jadon Haselwood — Rookie
Haselwood is the player to watch.
A prep phenom from Georgia, Haselwood was compared to A.J. Green before heading to Oklahoma before transferring to Arkansas.
WR
Starter — Quez Watkins
2nd — Olamide Zaccheaus
3rd — Greg Ward
4th — Britain Covey
Watkins and Zaccheaus will compete for the third wide receiver spot.
TE
Starter — Dallas Goedert
2nd — Jack Stoll
3rd — Grant Calcaterra
4th — Dalton Keene
5th — Tyree Jackson
6th — Brady Russell — rookie
LT
Starter — Jordan Mailata
2th — Trevor Reid — rookie
3rd — Roderick Johnson
Reid is the second former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free-agent deal this year and a player to watch as he develops.
The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.
Reid played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterbacks hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.
LG
Starter — Landon Dickerson
2nd — Sua Opeta
3rd — Julian Good-Jones
C
Starter — Jason Kelce (Poison Pill contract)
2nd — Cam Jurgens
3rd — Cameron Tom
4th — Brett Toth
RG
Starter — Cam Jurgens
2nd– Tyler Steen — Rookie
3rd — Tyrese Robinson
With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Cam Jurgens will likely get the first opportunity to assume the right guard role.
He’ll battle former Alabama left tackle and third-round pick Tyler Steen.
RT
Starter — Lane Johnson
2nd — Jack Driscoll
3rd– Fred Johnson
4th — Jarrid Williams