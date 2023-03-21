Eagles’ projected depth chart following the first wave of free agency
The Eagles will look much different when the team reconvenes at the NovaCare Complex for the 2023 off-season program.
Philadelphia lost ten free agents, retained five of their own, and added three free agents from other teams during the first wave of signings and agreements.
Making matters even more urgent, the franchise will work to sign All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurt to a hefty contract extension, ensuring that the Eagles are a Super Bowl contender for years to come.
With the first wave of free agency in the rearview mirror, here is an updated look at the team’s current depth chart.
QB
Starter — Jalen Hurts
2nd — Marcus Mariota
3rd — Ian Book
Hurts is the face of the franchise and looking to secure a long-term contract extension. Marcus Mariota is an upgrade at the backup quarterback spot.
RB
Starter: Rashaad Penny
2nd: Kenneth Gainwell
3rd: Boston Scott
4th: Trey Sermon
Miles Sanders moved on to Carolina and was replaced by Rashaad Penny. Boston Scott re-signed, and Kenneth Gainwell will assume his role.
Trey Sermon will look to find a role.
WR
Starter — A.J. Brown
2nd — Tyrie Cleveland
WR
Starter — DeVonta Smith
2nd — Devon Allen
WR
Starter — Quez Watkins
2nd — Greg Ward
3rd — Britain Covey
TE
Starter — Dallas Goedert
2nd — Jack Stoll
3rd — Grant Calcaterra
4th — Dalton Keene
LT
Starter — Jordan Mailata
2nd — Fred Johnson
3rd — Roderick Johnson, Julian Good-Jones
LG
Starter — Landon Dickerson
2nd — Sua Opeta
C
Starter — Jason Kelce (Poison Pill contract)
2nd — Cam Jurgens
3rd — Cameron Tom
RG
Starter — Cam Jurgens
2nd — Tyrese Robinson
With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Cam Jurgens will likely get the first opportunity to assume the right guard role.
RT
Starter — Lane Johnson
2nd — Jack Driscoll
3rd — Jarrid Williams
DE
Starter — Josh Sweat
2nd — Derek Barnett
Barnett is returning from an ACL injury but will likely be a rotational pass rusher in 2023.
DE
Starter- Brandon Graham
2nd — Tarron Jackson
3rd — Janarius Robinson
4th — Matt Leo
Brandon Graham is returning, as well as Derek Barnett, who missed the 2022 season with a knee injury.
Jackson saw action as a rookie in 2021, and Janarius Robinson offers potential off the edge.
DT
Starter — Jordan Davis
2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu
Philadelphia had four players listed as free agents at the defensive tackle position and lost Javon Hargrave to the 49ers.
DT
Starter — Fletcher Cox
2nd — Milton Williams
3rd — Marvin Wilson
Fletcher Cox returned on a one-year deal, and he’ll likely be a starter in a reduced role in the Eagles’ deep rotation.
SAM
Starter — Haason Reddick
2nd — Patrick Johnson
3rd — Kyron Johnson
Johnson could see time as an edge rusher in 2023.
MLB
Starter — Nakobe Dean
2nd — Christian Elliss
With T.J. Edwards moving on to Chicago, Dean will get the nod at middle linebacker.
WILL
Starter — Nicholas Morrow
2nd — Shaun Bradley
3rd– Davion Taylor
The Eagles lost Kyzir White to the Cardinals but just signed Nicholas Morrow away from the Bears, where he’ll likely start at WILL ahead of Shaun Bradley and Davion Taylor.
CB
Starter — Darius Slay
2nd — Greedy Williams
3rd — Zech McPhearson
After signing a two-year, $42 million extension, Darius Slay is back in Philadelphia.
CB
Starter — James Bradberry
2nd — Josh Jobe
3rd — Mario Goodrich
4th — Tristin McCollum
The Eagles re-signed James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million deal, ensuring the NFL’s top cornerback duo stays together.
Slot CB
Starter — Avonte Maddox
2nd — Josiah Scott
S
Starter — Reed Blankenship
2nd — Andre Chachere
If the season started today, Blankenship would start at free safety with C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing with Detroit.
S
Starter — Justin Evans
2nd — K’Von Wallace