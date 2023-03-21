Eagles’ projected depth chart following the first wave of free agency

The Eagles will look much different when the team reconvenes at the NovaCare Complex for the 2023 off-season program.

Philadelphia lost ten free agents, retained five of their own, and added three free agents from other teams during the first wave of signings and agreements.

Making matters even more urgent, the franchise will work to sign All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurt to a hefty contract extension, ensuring that the Eagles are a Super Bowl contender for years to come.

With the first wave of free agency in the rearview mirror, here is an updated look at the team’s current depth chart.

QB

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Marcus Mariota

3rd — Ian Book

Hurts is the face of the franchise and looking to secure a long-term contract extension. Marcus Mariota is an upgrade at the backup quarterback spot.

RB

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Starter: Rashaad Penny

2nd: Kenneth Gainwell

3rd: Boston Scott

4th: Trey Sermon

Miles Sanders moved on to Carolina and was replaced by Rashaad Penny. Boston Scott re-signed, and Kenneth Gainwell will assume his role.

Trey Sermon will look to find a role.

WR

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Tyrie Cleveland

WR

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Starter — DeVonta Smith

2nd — Devon Allen

WR

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Quez Watkins

2nd — Greg Ward

3rd — Britain Covey

TE

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — Dallas Goedert

2nd — Jack Stoll

3rd — Grant Calcaterra

4th — Dalton Keene

LT

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2nd — Fred Johnson

3rd — Roderick Johnson, Julian Good-Jones

LG

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Sua Opeta

C

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jason Kelce (Poison Pill contract)

2nd — Cam Jurgens

3rd — Cameron Tom

RG

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Cam Jurgens

2nd — Tyrese Robinson

With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Cam Jurgens will likely get the first opportunity to assume the right guard role.

RT

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

3rd — Jarrid Williams

DE

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Starter — Josh Sweat

2nd — Derek Barnett

Barnett is returning from an ACL injury but will likely be a rotational pass rusher in 2023.

DE

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Starter- Brandon Graham

2nd — Tarron Jackson

3rd — Janarius Robinson

4th — Matt Leo

Brandon Graham is returning, as well as Derek Barnett, who missed the 2022 season with a knee injury.

Jackson saw action as a rookie in 2021, and Janarius Robinson offers potential off the edge.

DT

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jordan Davis

2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu

Philadelphia had four players listed as free agents at the defensive tackle position and lost Javon Hargrave to the 49ers.

DT

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Fletcher Cox

2nd — Milton Williams

3rd — Marvin Wilson

Fletcher Cox returned on a one-year deal, and he’ll likely be a starter in a reduced role in the Eagles’ deep rotation.

SAM

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Patrick Johnson

3rd — Kyron Johnson

Johnson could see time as an edge rusher in 2023.

MLB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Nakobe Dean

2nd — Christian Elliss

With T.J. Edwards moving on to Chicago, Dean will get the nod at middle linebacker.

WILL

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Starter — Nicholas Morrow

2nd — Shaun Bradley

3rd– Davion Taylor

The Eagles lost Kyzir White to the Cardinals but just signed Nicholas Morrow away from the Bears, where he’ll likely start at WILL ahead of Shaun Bradley and Davion Taylor.

CB

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Greedy Williams

3rd — Zech McPhearson

After signing a two-year, $42 million extension, Darius Slay is back in Philadelphia.

CB

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Starter — James Bradberry

2nd — Josh Jobe

3rd — Mario Goodrich

4th — Tristin McCollum

The Eagles re-signed James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million deal, ensuring the NFL’s top cornerback duo stays together.

Slot CB

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Starter — Avonte Maddox

2nd — Josiah Scott

S

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Reed Blankenship

2nd — Andre Chachere

If the season started today, Blankenship would start at free safety with C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing with Detroit.

S

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Starter — Justin Evans

2nd — K’Von Wallace

