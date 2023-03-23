Eagles’ All-Pro WR A.J. Brown to compete in ‘The Catch’ saltwater fishing tournament

The quarterbacks have ‘The Match,’ and now a handful of NFL stars, including A.J. Brown, are heading to the sea for a good cause.

Eagles All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown is among seven-star players participating alongside Sport Fishing Championship’s leading anglers in “The Catch” saltwater fishing tournament on CBS live from the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Saturday, April 15.

The duos will compete to raise awareness for Sport Fishing Championship’s ocean-based “community champions.” The competition will also benefit the Coast Guard Foundation.

The coastal waters off Miami will be the arena as two teams are divided and captained by the SFC’s Billfish Championship top competitors, including reigning 2022 Champion Capt. Justin Drummond of Team Quantified, 2022 SFC Fan Vote Angler of The Year, Jaselyn Berthelot of Rising Sons, and 2022 SFC Wahoo Champion and Atlantic Division rival Capt. Taylor Sanford with Team Gypsea.

Story continues

Here’s more about the competition via Sport Fishing Championship’s press release:

The coastal waters off Miami will be the arena as two teams are divided and will be captained by the SFC’s Billfish Championship top competitors, including reigning 2022 Champion Capt. Justin Drummond of Team Quantified, 2022 SFC Fan Vote Angler of The Year, Jaselyn Berthelot of Rising Sons, and 2022 SFC Wahoo Champion and Atlantic Division rival Capt. Taylor Sanford with Team Gypsea. The competition will use SFC’s billfish catch-and-release scoring system. The exhibition will showcase the Coast Guard Foundation – the premier non-profit organization supporting active U.S. Coast Guard members, veterans, and their families through investments that support families, bolster unit morale and honor the Coast Guard’s national mission.

Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert and Chiefs Defensive Tackle Chris Jones will “captain” the two teams of NFL stars. Herbert and Jones are both avid anglers. Jones is an active sportsman, and Herbert co-founded the fishing club at his high school in Eugene, Oregon.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Contract details for James Bradberry's new 3-year, $38 million deal with the Eagles Updated look at the Eagles salary cap after the first wave of NFL free agency Contract details for Eagles' CB Darius Slay's new 2-year, $42 million extension 2023 NFL free agency: Eagles have 2 contract options that'll free up $25M in cap space 27 former Eagles players who are still unsigned free agents

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire