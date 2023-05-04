Eagles All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown responds strongly to CeeDee Lamb comparison

A.J. Brown is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, and he’s not here for your daily hot takes and lazy comparisons.

The Twitter page for PFF Fantasy Football sent out a tweet asking fans who is WR1 in a comparison of the Eagles All-Pro and Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb.

Brown “respectfully” chimed in, dismissing any comparisons or debate about the two as players.

Statistically, it’s close, as Lamb logged 107 catches (5th NFL) for 1,359 yards (6th NFL) and nine touchdowns (tied for 6th) while averaging 12.7 yards (41st NFL) per catch.

Brown finished last season with 88 catches (13th NFL) for an Eagles franchise record 1,496 yards (4th), 11 touchdowns (tied for 3rd), and 17.0 yards per catch (4th).

Brown also posted those numbers while playing next to DeVonta Smith, who posted 95 catches for 1,195 yards and seven touchdowns with a 12.6 average.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire