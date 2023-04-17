Eagles All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown offers hilarious reaction to Jalen Hurts’ massive contract extension

A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts are best friends, so the Eagles quarterback was expected to be front and center when the wideout signed a four-year, $100 million contract.

Almost one year to the day, Brown is front and center after Hurts was rewarded with the wealthiest per-year contract for a quarterback in NFL history.

The wide receiver has a birthday coming up in June, and it looks like Hurts is footing the bill.

my birthday is coming up at the right time!!!🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/jhfq42BXC5 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 17, 2023

Hurts and A.J. Brown thought they’d be college teammates, but the quarterback chose Alabama, while the wide receiver accompanied DK Metcalf to Ole Miss.

The chemistry was evident from Day 1, resulting in career years for both players in 2022. Now they’re locked together for the long haul.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire