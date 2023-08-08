Eagles’ All-Pro QB Jalen Hurts lands at No. 3 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list

For the 13th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the Top 100 players in the NFL.

NFL Films produces the series and provides an inside look at the stars around the league entering the 2023 season.

Jalen Hurts continues to reach New Heights in the NFL, and he’s now totally earned the respect of his peers after being voted one of the world’s top players.

The NFL Network kicked off its Top 100 Players of 2023 list, and the All-Pro landed at No. 3 in the final reveal.

Hurts is the seventh Eagles star to earn a spot on the list, with DeVonta Smith landing at No. 100, Darius Slay at No. 65, Haason Reddick at No. 48, Lane Johnson at No. 41, Jason Kelce at No. 37, A.J. Brown at No. 22 and now Hurts.

6) Joe Burrow

7) Tyreek Hill

8) Josh Allen

9) Micah Parsons

10) Chris Jones

The Top 100 Players of 2023, count down the top players in the NFL as determined solely by the players themselves.

Fans can tune in at www.nfl.com/plus.

The Top 100 Players of 2023 streams on NFL+ beginning July 24, with players, ranked No. 100-91. Then, over the next ten days, NFL+ will reveal players ranked 90-11 over eight episodes. Finally, The Top 10 will be announced during a two-hour NFL+ show on Monday, August 7, at 8:00 PM ET on NFL+. The live show will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Andrew Whitworth, with special guests featured from the Top 10 players selected.

On Sunday, August 6, NFL Network will air a four-episode marathon counting down from No. 50 – No.11 starting at 9:00 AM ET.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire