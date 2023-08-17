Eagles All-Pro pass rusher Haason Reddick to miss time after having thumb surgery
The Eagles could be without their best pass rusher until at least the start of the regular season, as Haason Reddick is scheduled to have surgery on his injured thumb.
#Eagles LB Haason Reddick is having surgery on his injury thumb, an NFL source confirmed @RapSheet report.
He suffered the injury in Monday’s practice with the Browns. The team hopes to have him back by the start of the season.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 17, 2023