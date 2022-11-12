Eagles preparing to play without Avonte Maddox vs. Commanders

Eagles preparing to start backup nickel vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Avonte Maddox has missed practice this week with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play on Monday night against the Commanders.

The official injury report will come out on Saturday afternoon but even head coach Nick Sirainni didn’t try to hide it.

“It’s not looking like he’s going to go,” Sirianni said on Saturday morning. “Obviously, we’ll give you the report later today. But it’s not looking like he’s going to go for this game.”

Maddox, 26, injured his hamstring last Thursday night against the Texans.

Without Maddox, the Eagles will likely start Josiah Scott as their nickel cornerback. Scott has been dealing with an ankle injury this week after missing the Texans game but the Eagles seem hopeful he’ll play on Monday.

“We’re thinking that he’ll be his replacement,” Sirianni said of Scott.

The Eagles (8-0) will host the Commanders (4-5) on Monday Night Football. The Commanders’ top weapon is obviously Terry McLaurin but Curtis Samuel is having a pretty good season (45 catches, 455 yards, 3 touchdowns) and operates mostly out of the slot — nearly 70% of his snaps come out of the slot.

So in this game expect Darius Slay to travel with McLaurin from side to side, which will leave James Bradberry on Jahan Dotson for a lot of the afternoon. And then Scott will man the nickel spot.

Scott, 23, does have some experience. He started two games earlier this season — the first two starts of his career — when Maddox was out with a different injury and has 26 career games under his belt.

