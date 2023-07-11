Eagles’ pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction

The Eagles had the lightest workload of all 32 NFL teams, and they wrapped up the offseason workouts and OTAs without any significant injuries are distractions.

Philadelphia has been on a break for over a month, and they’ll soon reconvene for training camp on July 25.

Several prominent named veterans had a limited role this spring, so several rookies took advantage of the offseason program.

With training camp fast approaching, here’s an updated 53-man roster prediction.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

The All-Pro quarterback and MVP runner-up will arrive for training camp with a contract extension.

#8 QB Marcus Mariota

The Eagles’ new backup quarterback should be an improvement over Gardner Minshew from a scheme point of view.

Philadelphia now has the option of carrying three quarterbacks on game day, with only Hurts and Mariota counting on the active roster.

D’Andre Swift at Eagles OTAs. Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

Swift will be the first Eagles player in franchise history to wear the No. 0, adding more excitement to his homecoming.

A true dual-threat running back, Swift will be the starter from Day 1.

#23 RB Rashaad Penny

The running back signed a one-year deal with the expectation that he’d run behind the Eagles’ dominant offensive line. He’ll now share carries with D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell and could carve out a role as the Eagles’ finisher in the second half.

RB #14 Kenneth Gainwell

After looking like the early starter for 2023, Kenneth Gainwell could shift to the 2nd or third option at running back after Philadelphia acquired D’Andre Swift.

#35 RB Boston Scott

Scott returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal and will resume his role as a dual-threat Giant Killer.

Trey Sermon is probably the more natural running back of the two. Still, the Eagles only carried four at the position in 2023, and the former Ohio State star could be the odd man out unless Howie Roseman keeps five.

The All-Pro will return to Philadelphia for his second year, looking to improve his franchise record of 1,594 yards.

#6 WR DeVonta Smith

The Heisman Trophy winner will look to take the next step as a Pro Bowler and potential All-Pro.

#16 WR Quez Watkins

Watkins will enter a contract year with a chip on his shoulder and competition for the No. 3 wide receiver spot.

#13 WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Olamide Zaccheaus made our list of five veterans Philadelphia should target at the wide receiver position, and on Wednesday, Howie Roseman addressed that need.

Zaccheaus gives Philadelphia a versatile player in the slot, and a local product is returning home as the Plainfield, New Jersey native attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School.

#86 WR Joseph Ngata

The undrafted rookie out of Clemson is big and physical, standing at 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, and with Jadon Haselwood missing in action, Ngata displayed the ability to come down with 50/50 balls.

He’ll also battle Devon Allen, Greg Ward, and Tyrie Cleveland for a roster spot.

#18 WR Britain Covey

Covey currently makes the roster now over Jaden Haselwood thanks to his special teams prowess.

#88 TE Dallas Goedert

One of the NFL’s top five tight ends, Goedert will look to take the next step towards All-Pro status.

#89 TE Jack Stoll

Stoll has carved out a role in Philadelphia as a talented blocker and capable backup, but he’ll see competition from Grant Calcaterra, and rookie, Brady Russell.

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra was expected to be the third tight end unless Philadelphia drafted at the position early on.

Howie Roseman didn’t draft a tight end, but former Colorado pass catcher Brady Russell offers an intriguing undrafted prospect who can flourish after the catch.

The Eagles signed Dan Arnold, another intriguing option.

In 59 career NFL regular-season games (11 starts), Arnold has 95 catches for 1,258 yards and seven touchdowns.

#68 OL Jordan Mailata

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

#62 OL Jason Kelce

The future Hall of Famer has returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal.

#56 OL Tyler Steen

We’re going out on a limb and predicting the more natural and bigger guard/tackle will give second-year center/guard Cam Jurgens his money’s worth in this battle.

#65 OL Lane Johnson

The All-Pro signed a massive extension and will spend the offseason rehabbing from abdominal surgery.

#50 OL Fred Johnson

#78 OL Sua Opeta

#51 C/G Cam Jurgens

Jurgens would be about 15 pounds lighter than the average NFL guard but has longer arms than third-round pick Tyler Steen. Depending on the usage rate for Jason Kelce during training camp, it could be Jurgens taking most of the first team reps at the center spot, similar to how things played out in 2022.

If that happens, Steen could spend the bulk of training camp practices getting first-team reps at right guard.

#63 OL Jack Driscoll

The versatile offensive guard/tackle is the primary backup for Lane Johnson but could see his role change drastically with Tyler Steen able to play both positions as well.

#55 DE Brandon Graham

The veteran defensive end returns on a one-year deal, turning down more lucrative offers.

#90 DL Jordan Davis

The second-year defensive tackle returns for a more prominent role.

#98 DT Jalen Carter

#94 DE Josh Sweat

Sweat had his best season as a pro in 2022.

#97 DL Kentavius Street

Trent can play the edge and defensive tackle, giving Sean Desai, another versatile player.

#93 DL Milton Williams

Williams will also have a more prominent role with Javon Hargrave’s departure.

#91 DT Fletcher Cox

The long-time Eagle returned on a one-year deal.

Cox could certainly be a starter in 2023, but he’ll cede snaps to Jordan Davis and first round pick, Jalen Carter.

#96 DE Derek Barnett

A solid defensive end and edge setter, Barnett will return after a torn ACL.

#72 DT Moro Ojomo

The former Texas defensive tackle can play multiple positions, giving him the edge over Marlon Tuipulot and Noah Elliss.

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

Dean will be one of two starters at middle linebacker, with T.J. Edwards now with the Bears.

#41 LB Nicholas Morrow

Morrow played every defensive down for the Bears in 2022, and he’ll likely start opposite Dean.

#53 LB Christian Elliss

Christian Elliss had a dominating spring and early summer, and should land a key role.

#7 LB Haason Reddick

Entering his second year with the Eagles, Reddick will look to duplicate his 16.5 sacks in 2023.

#54 LB Shaun Bradley

The special team standout will look to earn a roster spot in 2022.

#3 LB Nolan Smith

The first-round pick will drop down a digit from his college number, wearing the No. 3 as a SAM linebacker who’ll watch Hasson Reddick’s every move.

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#2 CB Darius Slay

Slay is back on a two-year deal, and one of the five best cornerbacks in the NFL.

#24 CB James Bradberry

Bradberry returned on a three-year deal.

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

Entering his third year, McPhearson will battle Greedy Williams and Kelee Ringo for a roster spot.

#37 CB Kelee Ringo

Ringo is still unsigned, but the fourth-round pick will land the fifth cornerback role as he continues to develop.

Garner is a long and physical cornerback that can play in both man and zone coverages but needs to play press coverage to truly flourish.

Standing 6-2, 220 pounds, a switch to safety or the STAR position could help elevate the former LSU defensive back to a roster spot.

#32 S Reed Blankenship

The undrafted rookie is expected to battle Terrell Edmunds and Sydney Brown for the role of a starter.

#26 S Terrell Edmunds

#43 S Sydney Brown

The rookie brings versatility and playmaking prowess to the position.

#30 S Justin Evans

Safeties in Sean Desai’s defense are positionless, and Evans could see time at multiple spots.

#10 P Arryn Siposs

#45 LS Rick Lovato

#4 K Jake Elliott

