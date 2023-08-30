Eagles’ practice squad tracker: Live updates and analysis

The Eagles are currently putting together a 16-man practice squad, and several key contributors from the preseason are returning.

Follow along as we track the path to 16 players.

Eagles are signing OL Julian Good-Jones

The #Eagles are signing OL Julian Good-Jones to their practice squad, per source. — Andrew DiCecco (@AndrewDiCecco) August 30, 2023

Eagles sign Brady Russell

The rookie tight end is returning to the practice squad.

Eagles to sign WR Greg Ward to practice squad

Greg Ward is returning to the Eagles.

Eagles to sign WR Britain Covey to the practice squad

Covey is returning to Philadelphia on the practice squad.

Eagles to sign WR Devon Allen to the practice squad

Devon Allen is returning to Philadelphia.

