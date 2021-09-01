Eagles practice squad tracker: Live updates and analysis

After bypassing the waiver process and having no players claimed via waivers, the Eagles have started the process of putting together their 16+1 practice squad.

Follow along as we track the countdown to 16.

12:30 p.m. Sua Optea

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Sua Opeta (78) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The physical guard returns to the Eagles practice squad for the third year in a row after seeing game action in 2020 during Philadelphia's injury-plagued season.

12:40 Jason Huntley

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jason Huntley (32) dives for the ball during the NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The running back is returning to Philadelphia, where he'll likely shine on special teams if called up while giving the Eagles a fourth or fifth option at running back.

12:50 Craig James

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Craig James (R) and safety Grayland Arnold (37) stop for a photo during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran cornerback could find a role on the special team during the week.

12: 55 Michael Jacquet

Dec 6, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Michael Jacquet (38) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The physical cornerback returns after seeing game action twice in 2020 with the Eagles.

