Eagles practice squad tracker: Live updates and analysis
The Eagles are still riding the wave from adding Chauncey-Gardner-Johnson to the roster for draft picks, and the team will now transition to building a valued 16-man practice squad.
Howie Roseman made it clear after April’s draft that Philadelphia would take advantage of the historic depth the 2022 draft class had after COVID-19 and opt-outs and players who returned to college for an extra year.
The Eagles have three undrafted rookies on the 53-man roster and target a practice squad comparable to the third unit of NFL-ready prospects working towards the future.
With two players already signed, here’s a tracker and live updates from Philadelphia building the practice squad.
Eagles sign Cameron Tom
Philadelphia is bringing back the veteran center on the practice squad.
Eagles sign Mario Goodrich
The young cornerback will continue to learn from Darius Slay and James Bradberry.