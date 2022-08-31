Eagles practice squad tracker: Live updates and analysis

The Eagles are still riding the wave from adding Chauncey-Gardner-Johnson to the roster for draft picks, and the team will now transition to building a valued 16-man practice squad.

Howie Roseman made it clear after April’s draft that Philadelphia would take advantage of the historic depth the 2022 draft class had after COVID-19 and opt-outs and players who returned to college for an extra year.

The Eagles have three undrafted rookies on the 53-man roster and target a practice squad comparable to the third unit of NFL-ready prospects working towards the future.

With two players already signed, here’s a tracker and live updates from Philadelphia building the practice squad.

Eagles sign Cameron Tom

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Philadelphia is bringing back the veteran center on the practice squad.

Eagles sign Mario Goodrich

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The young cornerback will continue to learn from Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

