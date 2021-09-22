Eagles practice squad: Marvin Wilson among Philadelphia’s protections for Week 3
The team has protected the following practice squad players: CB Craig James, G Sua Opeta, S Elijah Riley, and DT Marvin Wilson.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 21, 2021
The Eagles protected four practice squad players from being signed to other teams’ active rosters in advance of Sunday’s matchup at Dallas.
Cornerback Craig James, guard Sua Opeta, safety Elijah Riley, and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson were all protected and could see time on Monday night.
With Brandon Brooks out, Opeta could be a potential call-up along with Riley.
