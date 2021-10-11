Eagles' practice projection: Derek Barnett, Dallas Goedert would have been out

Derek Barnett, Dallas Goedert projected to miss practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Derek Barnett and Dallas Goedert would have been absent Monday if the Eagles had a full practice, according to their official projected injury report.

With the short week, the Eagles had a walkthrough Monday instead of a full practice. In those instances, the injury report is an estimation of what the team believes would have been the case in a full practice.

Barnett is listed as a “DNP” with an ankle injury and Goedert with an illness. Barnett played 50 snaps in the win over the Panthers Sunday, and Goedert played 45.

Barnett played his best game of the season, with two QB hits and numerous pressures, but he remains without a sack this year and has now gone eight straight games without a sack going back to last November. Barnett missed 26 games because of injuries in his first four seasons. Goedert was 2-for-28 receiving.

With Brandon Graham already out for the season, the Eagles would have very little depth if Barnett can't play Thursday against the Bucs. The only other defensive ends on the roster are Josh Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan and Tarron Jackson.

Lane Johnson is listed as not practicing with his ongoing undisclosed personal matter, which is not a good sign in terms of his possible availability for the Bucs on Thursday night. Johnson has missed the last two games.

The Eagles also list Jason Kelce as a projected “DNP” with a foot injury and rest, meaning he likely wouldn’t have practiced both because of his lingering sore foot and as part of a veteran’s rest day. Kelce, 33, played all 67 snaps Sunday and has played all 328 offensive snaps this year.

Jordan Mailata, who returned to the lineup after missing two games with a knee injury, is listed as limited with the knee, and Landon Dickerson, who hurt his ankle Sunday at Carolina, is listed as a projected full participant. Both are expected to play Thursday night.

