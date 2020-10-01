Eagles practice with one healthy active receiver ahead of 49ers game

Eagles receivers take another hit ahead of game vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Philadelphia Eagles' receiver corps took yet another hit Thursday, just days before they face the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football."

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro reported the Eagles were down to only one healthy receiver -- Greg Ward Jr. -- on the 53-man roster at practice.

John Hightower missed practice for an unknown reason. Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) weren’t at practice at all, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) was a spectator.

Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham and Marcus Green -- who all are on the practice squad -- joined Ward. The other Eagles receiver at practice was Quez Watkins, who technically still is on the injured reserve, even though his practice window has been activated.

Ward Jr. ranks second on the Eagles with 14 receptions this season, and is fourth with 108 yards. Hightower has just three receptions for 17 yards.

The 0-2-1 Eagles will be desperate for a win Sunday in Santa Clara. Quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled this season, and now he might have a JV squad among his receivers. This could be a huge advantage for the 49ers, as more tough luck piles up for Philadelphia.

