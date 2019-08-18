Eagles practice observations: Some good news for defensive starters

It was a scorcher in South Philly as the Eagles got back to practice for the first time since Thursday's game.

Sunday's practice was a lighter 10-10-10 day so there wasn't a ton to observe, but that will change on Monday and Tuesday with the Ravens in town for joint practices.

Both of those joint practices will be "thud" practices in pads in the heat of the afternoon sun. Should be fun.

For now, here are today's notes/observations:

1. Josh Sweat missed today's practice with a knee injury and is day-to-day. Early word is that it's nothing serious, but with his history of knee injuries, this is something to keep an eye on. Speaking of knee injuries, a couple reporters also noticed that Paul Worrilow missed practice; he was released after practice.

Cody Kessler (concussion) was a spectator.

2. Good news for the Eagles on Sunday as their best player was back on the field. After working out inside recently, Fletcher Cox was a limited participant. He went through warmups and individual drills. Not quite ready for team drills, but this is very positive.

3. There was plenty of other good news as well:

• CB Ronald Darby (knee) participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time this summer.

• LB Nigel Bradham (toe) participated in 7-on-7s for the first time.

• TE Richard Rodgers (foot) returned to practice for the first time since early August.

• DT Hassan Ridgeway (concussion) was back at practice.

• RG Brandon Brooks has been cleared for 1-on-1s.

• S Rodney McLeod continues to do 11-on-11s and ditched the knee brace today.

4. With Darby back for 11-on-11s, he manned the first team LCB spot, while Sidney Jones and then Rasul Douglas rotated at RCB. Avonte Maddox was the nickel. It seems like Darby will be one of the Eagles' starters, but Jones and Douglas (and possibly Maddox) are still competing to take the other starting job.

5. Josh McCown was at practice but didn't take any team reps. That meant Carson Wentz was the 1 and Clayton Thorson was the 2. Thorson had some good throws on Sunday, but also had some wild overthrows.

6. Wentz, who had a sharp day, threw a beautiful deep ball to Mack Hollins, who did everything but catch it. Hollins tracked the ball with Josh Hawkins in coverage and got it in his hands but dropped it as he hit the field inside the 10 yard line. It was one he should have had.

7. Thorson threw a touchdown pass to tall receiver Carlton Agudosi in the red zone. It was kind of unfair to Orlando Scandrick in coverage. Agudosi is 6-6 and Scandrick is 5-10. Agudosi barely left his feet.

8. Like we said, sharp day for Wentz, who looks spry.

9. New offensive lineman Brett Toth (the Army guy) practiced today. The 6-6 lineman is listed at 290 and wants to get to 315. He looks like he needs that extra weight.

10. The Eagles still use Andrew Sendejo as the third safety in their dime package. While Johnathan Cyprien should still make the roster and can find a role in some unique packages, it seems like Sendejo is still ahead of him.

Stupid Observation of the Day: I was proud of this one:

It's a little ironic it's the hottest practice of summer and there's no Sweat. https://t.co/GT6rau36N3 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 18, 2019

