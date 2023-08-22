Eagles practice with Colts ahead of final preseason game
Philadelphia Eagles practice with Indianapolis Colts ahead of final preseason game Thursday night.
Many NFL teams would be better with Jonathan Taylor on the roster.
After signing with Philadelphia earlier this month, Jack told reporters he considered going to trade school.
Just because Jonathan Taylor has permission to seek a trade doesn't mean a deal will get done. It's much more complicated.
The Browns and Eagles face each other after joint practices this week.
It's not for everybody, but understanding coach motivation is half the battle.
Here's how to watch Saturday's Colts at Bills NFL preseason opener.
Shaun Bradley went down in the third quarter of the Eagles’ preseason opener on Saturday.
The Colts aren't slowing down the hype with Anthony Richardson.
Jonathan Taylor asked for a trade last month after the Colts declined to lock him down on a long-term deal earlier this summer.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski join forces to recap preseason week one and give their takeaways and biggest surprises before diving into quarterback draft strategy and how to approach quarterback in a Superflex league.
Coming off a career year and Pro Bowl season for the Eagles, Brown is doing extra training to take his game to another level and a higher speed.
Which coaches will use their starters in the first week of the preseason?
Betting the NFL preseason can be an adventure.
A day after after a visit with the Saints failed to produce a deal, Kareem Hunt is leaving Indianapolis without a contract.
Hurts is increasingly drawing upon defenders' responses to plays and scheme wrinkles. That's an encouraging notion for the Eagles, since Hurts already had defenders scrambling for answers to begin with.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
Kamara pleaded no contest to a lesser charge in July.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
“His work ethic and his poise in the huddle, for a rookie, has impressed me a lot.”
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.