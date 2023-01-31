Eagles to practice at Arizona Cardinals facilities ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are headed for a historic matchup at Super Bowl LVII and the practice fields have been revealed.

With both teams slated to practice on location during the week leading up to the Super Bowl, the Eagles will get the benefit of enjoying the lavish facilities of the host team, while the Chiefs will work out at a nearby university.

The Athletic’s Zach Berman is reporting that Philadelphia will be practicing at the Arizona Cardinals’ team training facilities.

The Eagles will practice next week at the Arizona Cardinals' facility. The Chiefs will practice at Arizona State. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 31, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs will practice at Arizona State’s team facilities, including the Bill Kajikawa Football Practice Field. Both are located in Tempe, Arizona.

In Super Bowl, LII, the Eagles worked out at the University of Minnesota practice facility.

In Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs practiced at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University, which is where the Miami Dolphins hold their practices.

