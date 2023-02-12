Eagles need police escort to State Farm Stadium after buses get stuck in traffic

It would help if both teams were able to get to State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs made it without a problem.

The Philadelphia Eagles weren’t as fortunate.

The traffic en route to the Arizona Cardinals’ stadium was for the birds.

Check out the team buses for the NFC Champions as they try and get to the venue.

Traffic led to a call to the police who then provided the Eagles an escort to the stadium.

Eagles team buses were stuck In traffic otw to the stadium for the Super Bowl & needed a police escort 😭😭 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/0l2HzC65nL — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 12, 2023

