Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will eventually have to balance his desire to maximize his compensation with his desire to maximize his ability to win. His stellar 2022 season has increased his value dramatically, and the Eagles are now only one season away from playing the franchise-tag dance with Hurts.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are only one season removed from not being completely sold on Hurts as the present and the future. They’d had a perpetual wandering eye at the position. Now, they shouldn’t be looking at anything other than a long-term deal for Hurts.

Whatever they do with Hurts, they’ll surely be saying farewell to several free agents. Twenty Eagles players have expired contracts, including running back Miles Sanders, cornerback James Bradberry, linebacker Kyzer White, linebacker T.J. Edwards, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, safety Marcus Epps, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, defensive tackle Linval Joseph, and offensive lineman Isaas Seumalo.

Defensive end Robert Quinn, running back Boston Scott, and quarterback Gardner Minshew also are able to walk away.

So there’s plenty of work to be done by the Eagles this offseason, from hiring new coordinators to figuring out who to keep to finding a way to strike a long-term deal with the most important player on the roster.

Eagles have plenty of impending free agents originally appeared on Pro Football Talk