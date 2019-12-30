Eagles playoff tickets go on sale Monday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Eagles clinched the NFC East with their 34-17 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

As a division winner, the Eagles will host a wild card playoff game next weekend on Saturday or Sunday against the loser of 49ers-Seahawks.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Monday, Dec. 30 at www.TicketMaster.com.

There's a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets are sold on a first come, first serve basis.

This will the Eagles' first home playoff game since the NFC Championship Game back in the 2017 season.

