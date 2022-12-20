Eagles’ playoff situation and draft picks after Week 15 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After beating the Bears on Sunday afternoon, the Eagles improved to 13-1, matching the highest win total in franchise history.

And they’re extremely close to clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Gardner Minshew could step in and do it for the Eagles on Saturday. With Jalen Hurts’ likely out with a shoulder sprain, Minshew has a chance to beat the Cowboys and wrap up that top spot in the conference.

With three games left, the Eagles just need to take care of their own business. They have to win one of their three remaining games — at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants — to clinch that top spot and the only first-round bye in the conference.

FiveThirtyEight has the Eagles with a 98% chance to land that No. 1 seed, which comes with that first-round bye and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl. There’s even a possibility the Eagles could clinch the No. 1 seed if they lose out, but then they would need losses from the Cowboys, Vikings and 49ers.

So … win one more time and the Eagles clinch it.

If the Eagles beat the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, they would then have to decide how to handle the final two games. How much would Nick Sirianni rest his starters? We might find out soon. But if they lose to the Cowboys, is there a chance Hurts could return in Week 17 to face the Saints? We’ll see.

In addition to the Eagles’ 98% chance to earn that top seed, FiveThirtyEight gives them a 26% chance to win the Super Bowl, ahead of the Bills (21%), Chiefs (18%), Bengals (9%), Cowboys (9%), 49ers (6%), Vikings (5%) and Ravens (3%).

Here’s an updated look at the NFC playoff picture:

1. #Eagles (13-1, 1st NFC East)

2. *#Vikings (11-3, 1st NFC North)

3. *#49ers (11-4, 1st NFC West)

4. Buccaneers (6-8, 1st NFC South)

5. #Cowboys (10-4, 2nd NFC East)

6. Giants (8-5-1, 3rd NFC East)

7. Commanders (7-6-1, 4th NFC East)

8. Seahawks (7-7, 2nd NFC West)

9. Lions (7-7, 2nd NFC North)

10. Packers (6-8, 3rd NFC North)

11. Panthers (5-9, 2nd NFC South)

12. Saints (5-9, 3rd NFC South)

13. Falcons (5-9, 4th NFC South)

The Bears, Rams and Cardinals have been eliminated.

* - Clinched division, # - clinched playoffs

A look at the draft

The Eagles have a really good shot at winning the Super Bowl, so it’s understandable if you’re not keeping tabs on their draft picks.

But if the season ended today, the Eagles would have picks No. 9 (from the Saints) and 31 (own pick).

The Dolphins’ first-round pick was forfeited in the 2023 draft, so there will be just 31 picks in the first round. And that No. 9 pick from the Saints is still looking pretty good in the top 10, even after falling out of the top five.

The Saints are coming off a 21-18 win over the Falcons in Week 15 and have a 5-9 record through 14 games.

Here’s a look at the Saints’ remaining schedule:

Week 16: At Browns (6-8)

Week 17: At Eagles (13-1)

Week 18: vs. Panthers (5-9)

That Week 17 game is intriguing because, like we mentioned above, if the Eagles beat the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, they won’t be fighting for seeding anymore. Could the Eagles’ backups beat the Saints and help Howie Roseman out? But if the Eagles lose to the Cowboys, then the Saints game still has meaning.

As for those other two games on the Saints’ schedule, they look tougher now than they would have a month ago. The Browns have won three of their last four and the Panthers have won three of their last five.

