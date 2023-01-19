Eagles playoff preview: 12 things to know about the New York Giants

The New York Giants are heading down the New Jersey Turnpike to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the 2022 Playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 21 on FOX at Lincoln Financial Field.

Saturday marks the third meeting of the 2022 season between the Eagles and the Giants, with Philadelphia winning the first two games. The two teams have previously met three times in a single season on four occasions – 2008, 2006, 2000, and 1981.

The Giants have never lost three times to the Eagles in a single season.

With the matchup a little over 48 hours away from kickoff, here are 12 things to know about the New York Giants.

1. Brian Daboll is official

Daboll brought a new culture to the Giants, transformed Daniel Jones, and revived Saquon Barkley.

Daboll became 1st New York Giants’ coach to win a postseason debut since Dan Reeves (1993).

2. Giants mirror the Eagles on the ground

It’s not a committee approach like Philadelphia, as Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are responsible for the bulk of the Giants’ rushing attack.

New York Giants ranked 4th in rush yards per game (148.2).

3. Daniel Jones has arrived

Jones made his first career playoff start in the wild-card win over the Vikings and became 1st quarterback in NFL history with 300+ pass yards (301), 2+ touchdown passes (2), and 70+ rush yards (78) in a single playoff game.

Jones had career highs in pass yards (3,205), rush yards (708 – 5th-most among QBs), and rush touchdowns (7 – tied 3rd- most among QBs) in 2022.

With a 90+ quarterback rating in four previous matchups, Jones will look to secure his fifth straight.

4. Saquon Barkley among the elite again

Barkley ranked fourth in rush yards (1,312) and ranked fifth among running back in scrimmage yards (1,650) and had a 2nd-career season with 10+ rush touchdowns (10) in 2022.

5. Eagles have to be aware of Isaiah Hodgins

A 2020 sixth-round pick of the Bills, Hodgins led Giants with 8 receptions for 105 yards and had a touchdown catch in the NFC Wild Card win over the Vikings.

Hodgins has a receiving touchdown in five of his past six games, including the playoff win.

6. Giants struggle to win at the Linc

Obvious road underdogs, the Giants have lost nine consecutive games at Lincoln Financial Field, with their last road win over the Eagles coming in 2013.

7. Darius Slayton

Slayton Had 46 receptions for a team-high 724 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in 2022, his 3rd-career season with 700+ receiving yards.

Slayton had 88 receiving yards in NFC Wild Card win.

8. Richie James

James had career highs in receptions (57), receiving yards (569) & receiving touchdowns (4) in 2022.

9. More Brian Daboll

Daboll could become just the 15th rookie head coach since the 1970 merger to lead his team to a conference championship game. Only one coach has done it over the last 10 years: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur in 2019.

10. Dexter Lawrence

Lawrence had career highs in sacks (7.5), tackles for loss (7), passes defended (3), and forced fumbles (2) in 2022.

Lawrence also led all NFC defensive linemen with a career-high 68 tackles this season.

11. Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux was 1 of 2 rookies (George Karlaftis) with 4+ sacks (4), 5+ tackles for loss (6) & 5+ passes defended (5) in 2022.

12. Julian Love

A star at Notre Dame, Love led Giants and ranked 4th among defensive backs with career-high 116 tackles and was 1 of 5 defensive backs with 100+ tackles, 5+ tackles for loss (6) & 5+ passes defended (5) in 2022.

