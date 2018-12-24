Eagles playoff chances after kickoff time change next week originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Updated: 11:44 p.m.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With playoff implications all around next weekend, the NFL has changed some kickoff times and the Eagles-Redskins game in Washington has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff on FOX.

That means that when those afternoon games are going on, there will be immense playoff implications for several teams.

There's just one way for the Eagles to make the playoffs: An Eagles' win + a Vikings' loss to the Bears puts the Eagles in the playoffs as the sixth seed in the NFC.

The change of time means Eagles-Redskins, Cardinals-Seahawks, Bears-Vikings and 49ers-Rams will all kick off at 4:25 p.m. after the NFL flexed the Colts-Titans win-and-in game to Sunday Night Football.

Let's break this all down. The Eagles will need some help to get into the playoffs.

• First, the Eagles need to beat Washington. If that doesn't happen, nothing else matters.

• Then, they need the Vikings to lose to the Bears. That game is in Minnesota.

• The good news for the Eagles is that the Bears (11-4) still have a chance to get a first-round bye in the playoffs and since they are kicking off at the same time as the Rams (12-3) next weekend, that won't change. The Bears beat the Vikings 25-20 earlier this season. The problem would be if the Rams take a big lead early and the Bears have nothing to play for later in the game if they determine they can't get the No. 2 seed.

• The Seahawks won tonight, so they clinched one of the two wild card spots. That leaves just one way for the Eagles to make it into the playoffs.

Story continues

• As it stands right now, the Eagles' playoff chances are at 28 percent going into Week 17.

Division leaders

xSaints: 12-2

xRams: 11-3

xBears: 10-4

xCowboys: 9-6









x-Clinched division

Wild card

xSeahawks: 8-6

Vikings: 8-6-1





x-Clinched playoff spot

In the hunt

Eagles: 8-7

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles