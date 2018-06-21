Eagles players thoroughly enjoyed Baker Mayfield owning Colin Cowherd

Baker Mayfield wasn't universally praised before being drafted into the NFL. Much of the criticism surrounding him was somewhat flimsy, however.

Take Colin Cowherd for example -- speaking of guys who are not universally praised lol. He's still grasping at straws.

Cowherd had Mayfield on his show and pointed to a clip in which the quarterback tossed a touchdown and ran over to celebrate with the Ohklahoma band and student section instead of his teammates. Cowherd pointed to it being an example of Mayfield lacking... something?

Mayfield wasn't having it tough and responded in fantastic fashion. Watch the exchange below.

Baker Mayfield roasted Cowherd for trying to make him seem like a "bad teammate" after a TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vdR2gZtf4M

— Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) June 21, 2018

Plenty of people on Twitter thoroughly enjoyed the exchange; a couple of Eagles players among them.

Chris Long liked it. Lane Johnson loved it. Somebody else presumably wanted more of it.

