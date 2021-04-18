How the Eagles players skipping voluntary offseason workouts will impact Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles have joined a growing list of teams that have agreed to skip voluntary offseason workouts amid uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

18 other teams have now expressed similar concerns about in-person onfield workouts amid health concerns.

In the statement, it says they feel it’s “unnecessary at this time for players to be volunteering to put themselves at risk for in-person workouts,” considering players are currently training on their own across the country and doing so safely.

Players won’t be required to attend team workouts until mandatory minicamp begins in June, with all OTAs and prior sessions being completely voluntary.

With head coach Nick Sirianni set to install a new offensive scheme and Jonathan Gannon doing the same on defense, we take a look at how the limited offseason will impact the new Eagles regime.

Installation of offense and defense

If OTAs will be virtual again this offseason, Sirianni may not get any onfield work with his team until the middle of May or June at the earliest. The first phase of the offseason workouts (April 19 to May 14) will be conducted virtually. The second phase (May 17-21) will include virtual meetings with on-field drills with coaches (non-contact). That four-day minicamp would be a no-show if things continue. Zoom meetings and online installation are nice, but players will have to develop chemistry on the go and during workouts that aren't sanctioned by the league.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts will spend another offseason virtually learning the Eagles' offense and schemes that are foreign to him at this point. the Eagles will conduct a mandatory minicamp in June in which all players will be contractually obligated to attend those three days of workouts. That could be Hurts' initial chance at a true install.

Fringe players

Rookies, second-and third-year players need every rep they can get and they could suffer the most by the missed onfield time with a new staff. Guys like J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley, and K'Von Wallace need reps.

