Eagles players roast offensive line with hilarious fictitious band names

The Eagles' offensive line is nothing short of terrifying. They're gigantic, burly behemoths, and when they're not busy going to Pro Bowls and dominating opposing linemen, they can look like some pretty scary dudes with their enormous beards and tank-like physiques.

The Birds' hype video (which you can watch here) captured a hilariously badass shot of Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata staring directly into the viewer's soul as a group.

Naturally, the Eagles decided to have some fun with it.

On the eve of the Birds' season opener against the Detroit Lions, the Eagles asked fans on Twitter to suggest what the offensive line's band name would be if they formed a musical group, and fans came up with some good suggestions from "Broad Street Boys" and "Nickelblock" to "Thicc Boys 2 Men" and, my personal favorite, "September Burns Green."

As good as those names are, though, Eagles players had some even better names for the offensive line's imaginary band.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson was quick to suggest "The Backwood Boys" since every member of the Eagles' offensive line pretty much looks like a lumberjack. A very good name, but another Eagles player, who was not shown on camera, had the best name with "The Fatstreet Boys."

Iconic.

The vibes of this team are simply impeccable, and 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon can't get here soon enough.

