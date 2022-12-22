Eagles players react to DT Javon Hargrave being a Pro Bowl snub with 10 QB sacks
Javon Hargrave has started 14 games this season for the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles, logging 49 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, and most importantly, 10 quarterback sacks.
The 10 sacks by the monster defensive tackle put Hargrave at No. 12 in the entire NFL in sacks and make him among four Eagles in the top 20, yet he was a Pro Bowl snub on Wednesday.
Even more shocking, Hargrave led all NFC defensive tackles in fan votes.
On the NFC side at defensive tackles were Johnathan Allen (Commanders), Aaron Donald (Rams), and Dexter Lawerence (Giants).
The Eagles stick together and his teammates were vocal about the snub.
Fletcher Cox
Wow!!!!!! @Jay_MostWanted didn’t make the PB
— fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) December 22, 2022
Darius Slay
My boy got 10 sacks an didn’t make it 🤦🏾♂️ @Jay_MostWanted
— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 22, 2022
Milton Williams
10 sacks don’t get you in ? 🤔
— Milton Williams (@miltonw_12) December 22, 2022
Ike Reese
Just 2 PLAYERS off arguably the BEST DEFENSE in the league? Ridiculous!! #Hargrave #Bradberry #GardnerJohnson https://t.co/9pJs2HcZLi
— Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) December 22, 2022