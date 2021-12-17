Eagles players-fans react to game vs. Washington being rescheduled and not forfeited

Glenn Erby
·3 min read
The Eagles are one of the teams being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak and their Week 15 matchup against Washington is slated to be moved to Tuesday evening.

Fans and players alike aren’t happy about the postponement and Twitter reactions are always among the best.

Darius Slay

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) reacts after breaking up a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Slay isn’t feeling the move at all.

Jeff McLane -- The Inquirer

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) makes a catch over Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (24) in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 27-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Nyg Vs Phi

Eagles players are not happy and rightfully so.

More Slay

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) reacts after breaking up a pass play against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson celebrates after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Eagles star right tackle seems confused as well.

Family Watch party now a disaster

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) cannot complete a pass with pressure from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) in the second half. The Eagles defeat the Jets, 33-18, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Nyj Vs Phi

Fan will have a long layover

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Boycott in session

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Nyj Vs Phi

