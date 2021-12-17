Eagles players-fans react to game vs. Washington being rescheduled and not forfeited

NFL and NFLPA discussing postponing multiple Week 15 games, per source. As one source said, “the league is getting pressure to move games.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

The Eagles are one of the teams being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak and their Week 15 matchup against Washington is slated to be moved to Tuesday evening.

Fans and players alike aren’t happy about the postponement and Twitter reactions are always among the best.

Slay isn’t feeling the move at all.

Damn I thought the team would have to forfeit!!! This crazy🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021

Eagles players are not happy and rightfully so.

#Eagles are not happy about this possibility, per sources. https://t.co/ICd2QXVa1W — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 17, 2021

That’s crazy.. we play Tuesday night then turn right around an play Sunday!! No Days off 🤷🏽‍♂️ double up on massages this week. — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021

Eagles star right tackle seems confused as well.

🤔🤔 — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) December 17, 2021

Of course this game is postponed. The family is supposed to have our 3rd annual “football watching party” on Sunday but now the 2 games we were gonna watch at 1:00 are postponed. We couldn’t even do this last year and now it’s not worth having again. #nfl #eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Owen (@showenofff) December 17, 2021

Just flew to Philadelphia from Cali for my first ever #Eagles game on Sunday against #WashingtonFootball.It's postponed to Tuesday and we can't go. Guess I'm just screwed. So glad #NFL said they wouldn't postpone games when we made these plans at the beginning of the year. — UrNotReza (@urnotreza) December 17, 2021

If they postpone the game I’m boycotting this is legit madness. How do you make the #Eagles play on a short week for another teams outbreak!?!?!? — Shady Mike Gaming (@ShadyMikeGaming) December 17, 2021

