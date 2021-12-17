Eagles players, fans furious over Washington game's COVID postponement

Eagles players, fans in an uproar over game postponement originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team's massive COVID outbreak didn't lead the NFL to force the team to forfeit Sunday's game in Philadelphia against the Eagles; instead, the league decided to postpone the game until Tuesday.

Many fans and players who interpreted the league's pre-season message about teams forfeiting games this season for not properly protecting themselves with vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic are none too happy. It doesn't feel like the league is following its own rules.

And, unsurprisingly, folks took to the internet to let their voices be heard.

Here's a sampling of the frustration, starting with Eagles cornerback Darius Slay:

Damn I thought the team would have to forfeit!!! This crazyðŸ¤¦ðŸ¾â€â™‚ï¸ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021

Thatâ€™s crazy.. we play Tuesday night then turn right around an play Sunday!! No Days off ðŸ¤·ðŸ½â€â™‚ï¸ double up on massages this week. — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021

So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense! Smh — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) December 17, 2021

Wow!!!! — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) December 17, 2021

ðŸ¤”ðŸ¤” — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) December 17, 2021

ðŸ˜­ — Javon hargrave (@Jay_MostWanted) December 17, 2021

Washingtonâ€™s gonna keep having guys test positive until the Eagles are playing a doubleheader next Sunday. — Mike (@85mf) December 17, 2021

What happened to â€œwe wonâ€™t delay gamesâ€ and â€œteams will be expected to forfeitâ€ https://t.co/krdFMSCDD1 — Amy, but pregnant (@amy_shee) December 17, 2021

So Eagles are penalized with short rest in order to be fair to WFT? https://t.co/g9Ilw8iYJ6 — Allen Ivermectin (@FanSince09) December 17, 2021

The whole forfeit thing was a lie. — #FlyEaglesFly (@_Philly_Talk) December 17, 2021

Roger Goodell I just want to talk — AF (@ArkansasFred) December 17, 2021

The NFL can go straight to hell for screwing over the Eagles because the Football Team, courtesy of the unvaccinated Montez Sweat, canâ€™t get their act together. Absolutely craven greed for money instead of making the WFT forfeit. https://t.co/ZV875oQt0u — Ryan Bilger (@Ryan_Bilger11) December 17, 2021

Total BS. Teams who were irresponsible now being rewarded for their negligence https://t.co/Q6udpfj8dK — Tom Kelly (@TommyKelly44) December 17, 2021

Eagles follow the rules and are now being penalized for it. Unvaccinated Montez Sweat benefits. — Time's Yours (@times_yours) December 17, 2021

Eagles getting screwed here. https://t.co/goqEBkXRYH — Tucker Bagley ðŸ§¢ (@TBagleySports) December 17, 2021

remember when the nfl said they wouldnâ€™t move games if a covid outbreak was caused by an unvaccinated player https://t.co/qSRXXZxsAh — drew (@Dcorrigan50) December 17, 2021

Look, it's hard to blame anyone here for being frustrated. The Eagles have been pretty good at limiting COVID list designations this year, likely thanks in large part to the team entering training camp with a 90% vaccination rate.

They also traded away two unvaccinated players (Joe Flacco and Eric Wilson) during the season.

It doesn't seem like this should be complicated - Washington has the outbreak on its roster, therefore the league should force WFT to forfeit for creating an unsafe environment - and yet here we are, playing football on a Tuesday evening in December.