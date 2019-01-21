Eagles players defend Carson Wentz after report says he's 'selfish,' 'egotistical'

Philadelphia Eagles players are vehemently defending quarterback Carson Wentz after a report was published Monday that placed the blame for the team’s locker room issues squarely on Wentz.

The report came from Joe Santoliquito at PhillyVoice, and it cites numerous anonymous sources from the Eagles locker room and the NFL that paint Wentz as a problem — a diva quarterback with a tendency to overcomplicate and play favorites on the field. Here’s a key section from the PhillyVoice article:

But while the sentiment in the Eagles’ locker room is that Foles is “universally loved,” Wentz isn’t. His aw-shucks, overgrown-Opie-from-Mayberry routine plays well with the local and national media. Indeed, sources describe Wentz as “incredibly hard working,” “determined,” and “highly intelligent.” But the true Wentz is more nuanced and complicated, with sources describing him as “selfish,” “uncompromising,” “egotistical,” one who plays “favorites” and doesn’t like to be “questioned,” one who needs to “practice what he preaches” and fails “to take accountability.” Numerous sources confirmed Wentz was once verbally attacked by a highly respected teammate for not being “a team guy.”

Ouch. That’s pretty rough. There isn’t any context given for the words used to describe Wentz, or about the reported verbal attack from a “highly respected teammate.” And while this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Wentz needs more time and experience to mature, these anonymous reports from Santoliquito take that to a whole different level.

But some of Wentz’s teammates aren’t having it. After the report surfaced on Monday morning, several Eagles players tweeted in support of their quarterback. Fletcher Cox posted his first, challenging anyone who disagreed to hit him up on Twitter.

Reading through this Carson Wentz thing and as a leader on this team none of that is true Carson is a great teammate and great player we are all behind him 100% he’s our guy and will come back and prove the world wrong. If you got a problem feel free to @ me I’ll respond — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) January 21, 2019





And Brandon Brooks responded with one of the world’s greatest GIFs.





Zach Ertz, one of Wentz’s favorite receivers, also had a response.

Don’t believe everything you read!!! Carson has been nothing but a GREAT person, GREAT teammate and GREAT leader since Day 1. Our locker room stands behind him all the way. We can’t wait to get back to work and be the best team we can be in 2019! #FlyEaglesFly — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 21, 2019





Lane Johnson called the whole report “fake news.”

Whoever wrote that article needs to check their "sources". #fakenews Carson has been and is our leader and our QB. Y'all know where to find me if you have any issues.#flyeaglesfly — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 21, 2019





Former Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith found the perfect use for the poop emoji in his response.

Don’t even have to read this article and I bet my new born child 99% of this is 💩 https://t.co/UZgc133gkp — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 21, 2019





Nate Sudfeld spends a lot of time around Wentz as the third-string quarterback, and decided to tweet his thoughts on the report as well.





Even with these full-throated defenses, it’s hard to know whether the sentiments expressed in Santoliquito’s article are widely held. Regardless, it’s not going to quiet the Carson Wentz vs. Nick Foles debate, even though the Eagles have said that Wentz is their quarterback going forward.

Carson Wentz’s teammates are rushing to his defense after a report featured Eagles sources calling him “selfish” and “egotistical.” (Getty Images)

