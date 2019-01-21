Eagles players come to Carson Wentz's defense after hit piece originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was the subject of an article this morning calling out his leadership and blaming him for much of the team's struggles throughout the season.

The fact that this "hit piece" relied solely on anonymous sources raised plenty of questions among the Philly sports community.

Our own Eagles writer Dave Zangaro tackled a number of those issues rather methodically.

But there were plenty of others who took issue with the reporting in the piece. In fact, a number of Eagles players promptly took to social media to denounce it.

Fletcher Cox was the first big name to come to Wentz's defense noting that "we are all behind him 100%."

Reading through this Carson Wentz thing and as a leader on this team none of that is true Carson is a great teammate and great player we are all behind him 100% he's our guy and will come back and prove the world wrong. If you got a problem feel free to @ me I'll respond — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) January 21, 2019

Offensive lineman Brandon Brooks agreed with Cox's take and backed it up with a rather humorous gif.

Zach Ertz, who was mentioned in the original piece as being targeted too much by Wentz, praised his quarterback as being a GREAT teammate.

Don't believe everything you read!!! Carson has been nothing but a GREAT person, GREAT teammate and GREAT leader since Day 1. Our locker room stands behind him all the way. We can't wait to get back to work and be the best team we can be in 2019! #FlyEaglesFly — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 21, 2019

Another offensive lineman, Lane Johnson, went the hashtag-fakenews route.

Whoever wrote that article needs to check their "sources". #fakenews



Carson has been and is our leader and our QB. Y'all know where to find me if you have any issues.#flyeaglesfly



— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 21, 2019

Nick Foles hasn't posted publicly but the third quarterback in their room felt the need to back up Wentz. Nate Sudfeld pointed out he spends as much time with Wentz as anyone and sent a more lengthy note stating that "Philly is lucky to have [Wentz] leading the franchise."

Kamu Grugier-Hill also had a strong response to the story.

People are ridiculous... 🤦🏽‍♂️ nothing better to do with their lives than to try bring other people down... — Kamu Grugier-Hill (@k_grugierhill) January 21, 2019

As did Malcolm Jenkins, Stefen Wisniewski and Chris Long.

Ya'll getting outta control with this @cj_wentz thing...

- Good teammate ✅

- Soon to be league MVP ✅

- The 2019 @Eagles Starting QB ✅

Now go to sleep , ya'll messing up my "Me Time" 💆🏿‍♂️😴







— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) January 22, 2019

Anyone who talks about a serious flaw in the character of Carson Wentz is definitely making it up. He is an unselfish leader and one of the best QB's in this league. During 2 straight season-ending injuries he came to work w a great attitude and helped his teammates get better — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) January 21, 2019

Not a big anonymous source in a disparaging article about your franchise QB guy. I am a huge #11 guy. That's as a player, as a teammate and as a man. I love the dude. I've told him. You hate to tweet and give the topic life, but by popular demand... now carson and YOU know. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 22, 2019

It wasn't only current teammates who spoke out, however, as Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith came to his old QB's defense as well.

Don't even have to read this article and I bet my new born child 99% of this is 💩 https://t.co/UZgc133gkp — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 21, 2019

We'll update this post as more players react to the latest story involving the Eagles' franchise quarterback.

