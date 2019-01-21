Eagles players come to Carson Wentz's defense after hit piece

Enrico Campitelli
NBC Sports Philadelphia

Updated: 10:43 p.m.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was the subject of an article this morning calling out his leadership and blaming him for much of the team's struggles throughout the season.

The fact that this "hit piece" relied solely on anonymous sources raised plenty of questions among the Philly sports community.

Our own Eagles writer Dave Zangaro tackled a number of those issues rather methodically.

But there were plenty of others who took issue with the reporting in the piece. In fact, a number of Eagles players promptly took to social media to denounce it.

Fletcher Cox was the first big name to come to Wentz's defense noting that "we are all behind him 100%."

Offensive lineman Brandon Brooks agreed with Cox's take and backed it up with a rather humorous gif.

Zach Ertz, who was mentioned in the original piece as being targeted too much by Wentz, praised his quarterback as being a GREAT teammate.

Another offensive lineman, Lane Johnson, went the hashtag-fakenews route.

Nick Foles hasn't posted publicly but the third quarterback in their room felt the need to back up Wentz. Nate Sudfeld pointed out he spends as much time with Wentz as anyone and sent a more lengthy note stating that "Philly is lucky to have [Wentz] leading the franchise."

Kamu Grugier-Hill also had a strong response to the story.

As did Malcolm Jenkins, Stefen Wisniewski and Chris Long.

It wasn't only current teammates who spoke out, however, as Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith came to his old QB's defense as well.

We'll update this post as more players react to the latest story involving the Eagles' franchise quarterback.

