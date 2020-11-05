Eagles player tests positive for coronavirus originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Philadelphia Eagles have an unnamed player who has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Thursday.

The player is currently in isolation and the organization will now begin contact tracing to determine if there were any close contacts on the roster. The Eagles are currently on a bye in Week 9, meaning there are fewer chances for an outbreak given the team is not practicing. However, players must still report to the facility for daily testing throughout the bye.

Philadelphia's positive test comes on a day, and during a week, in which cases have begun to grow across the league. The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers will both play on Thursday night without key pieces due to positive COVID-19 tests. San Francisco will be without wide receivers Kendrick Bourne , Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel as well as former Washington offensive lineman Trent Williams. The Packers will be missing two running backs in A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams as well as linebacker Kamal Martin.

Thursday also saw the Indianapolis Colts report a positive coronavirus test on their staff and the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans both closed their facilities.

At Week 9 of the 2020 campaign, the NFL has found a way to play through the pandemic and inevitable positives even when it results in game postponements and shifts in the schedule. Yet with the country facing a record-high number of cases on a daily basis, it appears that the league will feel the impact as well.