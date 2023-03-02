Eagles player takes shot at Jonathan Gannon on social media

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has said multiple times in multiple settings that he wants the team to be adaptable and that it is his job to put players in a position to be successful and make plays.

As defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles last season, the defensive unit ranked No. 2 in yards allowed and eighth in points allowed but had the Kansas City Chiefs pick them apart in the second half of the Super Bowl.

At the NFL combine, Gannon answered questions about what happened in the second half of the Super Bowl. Upon seeing a clip of what Gannon said, one Eagles player called Gannon out for his role in the loss.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson wrote via Twitter, “You ain’t put us in position to make plays 🤷‍♀️.”

He later deleted the tweet but it was caught by Dov Kleinman.

#Eagles Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is calling out new #Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, his former Defensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/jTlUZ6ZjEi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 1, 2023

What happened in the Super Bowl doesn’t matter much now, especially since the Cardinals have one playoff game since 2015.

Gardner-Johnson clearly is still hurting from the loss and apparently places much of the blame on his former defensive coordinator.

