Eagles’ player odds to win Super Bowl LVII MVP

The Super Bowl is the one game that can turn mere mortals into stars and as the Super Bowl looms some 48 hours from now, we’re looking at which Eagle has the best MVP odds.

Quarterbacks are always the betting favorite, but this Philadelphia team is different, with three running backs, three wide receivers, and a stud tight end all capable of explosions on offense.

On defense, the Eagles swarm opposing offenses in waves with the league’s deepest rotation of pass rushers and defensive tackles.

In the secondary, C.J. Gardner-Johnson offers star power, surrounded by two All-Pro cornerbacks.

With both teams set for their final two practices of Super Bowl week, here is the updated MVP odds courtesy of Tipico Sports.

Jalen Hurts (+115)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Philadelphia has five guys that can potentially win Super Bowl MVP, but Hurts is the one player that initially touches the ball on every offensive play.

Hurts toss a career-high 387 yards, and two touchdowns in the 2021 loss to Kansas City at Lincoln Financial Field and he’s the player with the best shot to win the award.

A.J. Brown (+1500)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Brown led the Eagles in receiving yards (1,496) and touchdowns (11) and the physical marvel could find himself in several one on one matchups on the outside.

A wide receiver has won the award in two of the past four years, including a year ago when Cooper Kupp logged eight receptions for 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miles Sanders (+2000)

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders recorded two touchdowns in the Eagles’ NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers, but he’ll need to rush for over 100+ yards to insert himself in the conversation for MVP of the game.

Sanders has exceeded 100 yards just three times all season.

Haason Reddick (+3000)

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick is a long shot and our pick for Super Bowl MVP.

Reddick had his best NFL season with a career-high in sacks (16) and forced five fumbles (tied for most in NFL) this season. Reddick has 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Two linebackers have claimed the award in the past decade and if Reddick can dismantle the Chiefs’ passing attack, he could be in line for a trip to Disney.

DeVonta Smith (+3000)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Heisman Trophy winner has the most big-game experience outside of the eight veterans on the roster from Super Bowl 52 and the former Alabama star will have plenty of one on one opportunities on the outside.

Dallas Goedert (+5000)

Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans-Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Goedert will look to outperform Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, and the Eagles’ pass catcher could snag the award with a dominant performance.

A dominant performance from Goedert would result in Jalen Hurts having an outstanding performance as well.

Brandon Graham (+9000)

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Another game-winning strip sack or three-sack performance for Graham could allow the veteran defensive end to join a select few at his position to win Super Bowl MVP.

Darius Slay (+10000)

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

They don’t call him ‘Big Play’ Slay for nothing, and if the Eagles’ star cornerback can record multiple interceptions and a pick-six, he could be off to Disney as well.

